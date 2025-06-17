4 NPP MLAs switch allegiance to PPA

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 16 Jun: In a surprising move, four members of legislative assembly (MLA) from the National People’s Party (NPP) have shifted their allegiance to the lone regional party of the state, the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA).

The MLAs who have joined the PPA are Namgey Tsering, Pesi Jilen, Tapi Darang, and Oni Panyang. All four are first-time MLAs.

In the 2024 assembly election, the NPP won five seats, while the PPA won two. Namgey Tsering had won the election from the Tawang assembly constituency, defeating BJP candidate Tsering Dorjee, while Oni Panyang defeated BJP candidate Olom Panyang from the Mariyang-Geku assembly constituency. Pesi Jilen and Tapi Darang defeated BJP heavyweights Nyamar Karbak and Kaling Moyong in the 2024 election.

Their decision to defect to the PPA just one year after the election has surprised many in the state. With the defection of the four MLAs to the PPA, the NPP is now left with a single MLA, Thanwang Wangham, who is also the state president of the NPP.

Meanwhile, PPA state president and MLA Nabam Vivek said that the MLAs joined the lone regional party of the state without any conditions. “I am extremely grateful to the four MLAs who have agreed to unconditionally join the oldest and home-grown political party, PPA. The four MLAs believed in the leadership of me and MLA Oken Tayeng,” said Vivek. He also said the increase in the number would strengthen the party. “Now with six MLAs, we can help each other in the developmental activities of the respective constituencies. We will work together as a team,” added Vivek.

Further, he said that the PPA will continue to support the BJP government in the state. “I, as the state president of the PPA, reaffirm our support to the Pema Khandu-led BJP government in the state,” said Vivek.

Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering said the decision to join the PPA was taken keeping in mind local interests. “We four MLAs decided to join the PPA as it is an indigenous Arunachal-based regional party. We have nothing against the NPP, but this decision to join the PPA has been taken to promote our regional party,” said Tsering. He added that talks of the four MLAs joining the PPA with the ultimate motive of joining the BJP are too early. “We have not received any invitation from the BJP, nor have we planned to join the BJP,” he added.

Reacting to the decision of four MLAs to defect, the NPP Arunachal said it is surprised by the act of betrayal by the MLAs.

“The NPP has given its best to the four MLAs during their assembly election, and even after they were elected as MLAs, the party had accommodated them comfortably in the party, where three of them were given responsible posts of vice president and secretary in the party. We never expected that in a short period they would betray the party for no fault of the party,” said Paknga Bage, NPP national general secretary (org), talking to this daily.

Further, he agreed that the NPP is facing a crisis due to the decision of the MLAs to suddenly shift loyalty.

“In reality, politics is dynamic, and a true leader stands firm during crises and continues to guide the team towards its ultimate objective. Their decision to shift allegiance was difficult to take, but this is politics, and we have to move on and work to make the party stronger,” he added.

Bage urged the party leadership to seize this adverse situation as an opportunity to demonstrate worthiness and dedication to the party as true leaders. “Indeed, the time has come to seek leaders from within the party cadre, rather than relying on external candidates,” said Bage.