AAPSU takes out referendum rally against illegal immigrants, non-APST voters

ITANAGAR, 16 Jun: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) took out a massive ‘referendum rally’ here on Monday, following the statewide rally it had held on 9 June in all the districts.

The rally saw the participation of the AAPSU’s executive members, members, student unions from the districts, and organizations representing college and university students of the ICR. Among other demands, the union sought cabinet approval for the removal of non-APST voters. The rally commenced from the Akashdeep Complex and culminated at the Raj Bhavan.

The marchers also demanded deportation of all illegal immigrants from the state, specifically mentioning the Chakmas and the Hajongs.

Speaking to reporters, AAPSU president Dozi Tana Tara said, “It’s been our constant fight to deport the Chakmas and the Hajongs of the state. It’s because of the relentless fight of the AAPSU that no Chakmas and Hajongs could become a legislator in the state.” He added that in states like Mizoram, Chakmas are contesting in elections.

Tara highlighted how the growing number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh is a constant threat to the state.

He said that the apex student body is soon going to meet Chief Minister Pema Khandu and has “forward the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).”

Earlier, in May, the MHA had set a 30-day deadline for states and union territories to verify the credentials of persons suspected to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar who claim to be Indian citizens. Referring to it, AAPSU general secretary Ritum Tali urged the people of the state to comply with the MHA guidelines.

“We want the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to take a cabinet decision on the reverification and removal of the state electoral roll of non-APST voters. We are fighting for the protection of the indigenous identity of Arunachal Pradesh and for the future of the state,” Tali said, adding that the union will continue the protest if its demands are not met.

Members of the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung (MSRH) also joined the AAPSU’s referendum rally and demanded immediate identification and deportation of illegal immigrants, especially Chakmas and Hajongs who have illegally entered Arunachal after 1969.

Addressing the gathering of thousands of student activists, MSRH president Gamseng Singpho raked up the land encroachment issue in M’Pen in the Miao administrative circle. He informed the gathering that the Chakma settlers have encroached upon the community land of the Singphos in M’Pen, including a large portion of personal land of Thuing Pisi, the incumbent gaon buri of Pisi village, against which she legally possesses the land possession certificate [LPC].

He further informed that the high court has given a clear verdict that the land in question legally belongs to Pisi. The court had directed the local administration to evict the Chakma encroachers and hand over the land to Pisi, but the local administration didn’t implement the court verdict and the encroachment continues unabated.

Singpho demanded immediate implementation of the court verdict, evict the encroachers and hand over the land to the legal owners.

All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union [ATKSSU] president Branglin Injo also demanded immediate identification and deportation of illegal immigrants. He said that the Chakma settlers have encroached upon the entire forest reserve areas of Changlang and Namsai districts. He demanded that the Chakma settlers who are continuously encroaching forest reserve and village areas be confined within the designated blocks.

Holding the state and the central governments responsible for the Chakma-Hajong issue, the ATKSSU and the MSRH presidents demanded thorough identification of those who have come illegally to the two districts after 1969.