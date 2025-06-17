APLA marks completion of one year with interaction programme

ITANAGAR, 16 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) on Monday marked the completion of one year in office of Speaker Tesam Pongte and Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor with an interaction programme held at the DK auditorium, APLA.

The programme brought together officers and officials of the Assembly to reflect on the achievements of the past one year, and to reaffirm their collective commitment to the ideals and dignity of the institution.

In his address, Pongte expressed gratitude to the Assembly staff for their dedication and support in ensuring the smooth conduct of legislative sessions and official events.

Highlighting the importance of

teamwork, he stated, “From bottom to top, everyone should uphold their responsibilities.”

He urged all staff members to continue upholding the Assembly’s legacy with discipline, sincerity, and a sense of respect, describing it as the “temple of democracy.”

The speaker also welcomed suggestions from the staff for improving the Assembly’s functioning, and announced plans to organize such interaction programmes on a regular basis.

Nyigyor in his address emphasized the value of discipline, sincerity, and continuous learning. He reminded everyone to respect their positions and remain open to gaining insights from all levels, including juniors. He reiterated that every member of the Assembly team plays a vital role in maintaining its dignity and functioning.

APLA Secretary Tadar Meena in her speech congratulated the speaker and the deputy speaker on completing one year in office. She expressed hope that under their continued guidance, the officers and officials of the Assembly would remain committed to excellence. She also encouraged the staff to take pride in serving in such a prestigious institution.

The programme highlighted the Assembly’s unity, dedication, and shared responsibility as it continues its journey of legislative service and institutional growth. (Speaker’s PR Cell)