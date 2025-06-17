BJP organises media interaction prog

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 16 Jun: To commemorate 11 years of BJP governance at the Centre, the West Kameng district unit of the BJP organised a district-level press meet and media interaction for the Kameng zone here on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Bomdila LAMPS Chairman Dorjee Tsering reflected on the state’s development over the past decade, stating that Arunachal Pradesh has made significant progress across various sectors. “From surface transportation to telecommunication, electricity to cooking gas connections – there has been remarkable improvement,” he said.

Rupa-based Tukpen Village Council secretary Dorjee Tsering Khrimey lauded the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, highlighting how it

ensures that financial assistance reaches the beneficiaries directly. He also noted major infrastructure achievements such as air connectivity, the establishment of a medical college, and the Trans-Arunachal Highway, calling them “historic milestones that were once distant dreams.”

ZPC Karma Dorjee Thongdok elaborated central government schemes aimed at uplifting economically weaker sections and promoting women’s empowerment. He emphasized that developments in rural infrastructure have not only enhanced sustainable tourism but also generated income and self-employment opportunities for local communities.

The event saw the participation of BJP office bearers and party workers from Bichom, Tawang, East Kameng, and West Kameng districts.

Earlier, West Kameng district BJP president Nawang Lopsang highlighted the unprecedented achievements under the BJP governance in Arunachal and across the nation.