Police issue rejoinder to report, victim questions investigation

ITANAGAR, 17 Jun: Apropos the report headlined ‘Man attacked with machete, accused remains at large’, which was published in the Tuesday edition of this daily, Itanagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Chamrak Arun on Tuesday issued a rejoinder, informing that the case pertains to an incident dated 8May at Waii Apartment, Abotani Colony, wherein the victim, Charpo Taffo Sonam sustained injuries following an altercation.

The rejoinder stated that the police promptly visited the place of occurrence, prepared a sketch map, documented the scene photographically, and collected relevant CCTV footage capturing the incident.

On Monday, the Ato Alee Kao Society during a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club called for immediate filing of chargesheet against Mangal Dodum by the police in the case.

The rejoinder stated that the police investigation has been concluded and a chargesheet is under preparation for submission within the statutory timeline.

The police said that all the key eyewitnesses were identified and examined, and their statements recorded as per legal procedure.

“The accused, Mangal Dodum, appeared before the investigating officer on 18 May, in compliance with a valid anticipatory bail order granted by the sessions court in Yupia, dated 17 May,” the rejoinder stated.

The police informed that Dodum was formally arrested and his statement recorded under Section 180 BNSS, and he was released in adherence to the court’s direction.

The police also informed about the recovery of the weapon of offence (a machete) and seizure of the vehicle used during the commission of the offence, “which was also seized and subsequently released on zimma nama.”

The DSP said, “The medical legal certificate confirms that the injury suffered by the victim was simple in nature.”

Speaking to this daily, the victim, Charpo Taffo Sonam, said that “the police had informed that they would take the blood samples from the incident site to test at the forensic lab, but they have not.”

“How come the police investigation has been concluded when the blood sample was not taken?” he questioned.