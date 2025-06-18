Resolution introduced in US Congress to mark Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday as ‘Day of Compassion’

WASHINGTON, 17 Jun: Two influential congressmen have introduced a bipartisan resolution in the US Congress to designate 6 July as ‘A Day of Compassion’ in honour of the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday.

The resolution was introduced on Monday by Republican Michael McCaul and Democrat Jim McGovern.

McCaul, chairman emeritus of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, introduced a resolution alongside McGovern “designating 6 July, 2025, as ‘A Day of Compassion’ in honour of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday,” according to a press release issued by McCaul’s office.

“Despite having faced persecution, oppression, and unspeakable violence at the hands of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), His Holiness the Dalai Lama has maintained inner peace and continues to preach compassion – inspiring not only his own people, but the entire world,” McCaul said.

“Ahead of His Holiness’s 90th birthday, I am proud to introduce this resolution calling for ‘A Day of Compassion’ and affirming Tibetans’ fundamental human rights as we look forward to the day the Dalai Lama and his people can return to their homeland in peace,” he said.

The Dalai Lama has been living in India since 1959, after fleeing Tibet during the 1959 Tibetan uprising. (PTI)