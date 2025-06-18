DC assesses progress of developmental projects

YUPIA, 17 Jun: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav on Tuesday held a coordination meeting with engineering departments to assess the progress, address challenges, and push for timely completion of developmental projects in the district.

While acknowledging progress in specific areas, the DC urged the departments to accelerate the pace of work with greater accountability for timely completion.

Yadav emphasized the importance of clear communication to address project bottlenecks and ensure timely delivery, as well as adoption of designs suited to local conditions for sustainable infrastructure development.

She also announced plans to convene a follow-up meeting to evaluate tangible progress.

The meeting featured presentations from Public Health Engineering and Water Supply, Electrical, Urban Development, Public Works, and Water Resources Development Departments, providing a comprehensive overview of the district’s infrastructure projects.

Headquarters ADC Tame Yajum, executive engineers of key departments, and other administrative officers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)