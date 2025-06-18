Tirap DWSM calls for centralized plastic waste mgmt unit

KHONSA, 17 Jun: The Tirap District Water & Sanitation Mission (DWSM) members have recommended setting up a centralized plastic waste management unit within Khonsa township, with location finalization to be done in consultation with the Land Management Department.

During a DWSM meeting held at the DC office here on Tuesday, the members observed that this centralized model, as opposed to multiple decentralized units, is deemed more viable due to funding constraints and better efficiency.

While taking several other key decisions, the DWSM decided to incentivize each of the Village Water & Sanitation Committee (VWSC), providing them with tools and equipment, including die sets and pipe wrenches, using government funds.

The meeting also decided to include the previously unlisted and new habitations on the JJM portal for eligibility to avail the benefit under JJM schemes.

During the meeting, PD-cum-DPDO Tana Bapu highlighted the need for convergence under MGNREGA for source sustainability and catchment area rejuvenation. However, he also noted the practical challenges in geotagging such schemes, “as they are typically based on man-days and not fixed assets.”

Earlier, PHED Executive Engineer Bharat Sonam presented a brief on the significance of the meeting.

ICDS Deputy Director H Bangsia, District Agriculture Officer J Chimyang, District Adult Education Officer K Hangphuk, DMO Dr O Taggu, Range Forest Officer D Tangjang, Borduria-Bogapani PHED AE Nabam Yate, Deomali PHED AE Taring Mumpak, and PHED district consultant (WS) Lampang Wangsa, among others, attended the meeting. (DIPRO)