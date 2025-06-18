DC inaugurates emergency care centre

KHONSA, 17 Jun: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran inaugurated a 24/7 emergency care centre under the CM-HELPS initiative at the general hospital here on Monday, in the presence of senior health officials.

The facility will strengthen emergency healthcare services in the region. The hospital currently provides free essential medicines and is staffed with key specialists, including a gynaecologist and a medicine specialist. A CT scan facility is also operational.

District Medical Officer Dr N Lowang informed that,despite the improved infrastructure, challenges remain, including shortage of specialist doctors and trained technical staff, as well as non-functional X-ray services due to the lack of qualified operators.

Medical Superintendent Dr Tumli Basar emphasized the urgent need for administrative support to ensure optimal utilization of the available resources. Dr Basar also requested for immediate posting of a general surgeon and a child specialist.

The DC in his address said that, while the emergency care centre is a positive step forward, systemic gaps in staffing and operations must be addressed to ensure effective healthcare delivery. (DIPRO)