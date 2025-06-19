APM&SIDA urges govt to set up industrial centre in foothill region of P/Pare

ITANAGAR, 18 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Micro & Small Industries Development Association (APM&SIDA) has submitted a memorandum to the industries, trade & commerce and textiles & handicrafts minister, requesting the establishment of an industrial estate/centre in the foothill region of Papum Pare district.

The association said that the foothill areas of Papum Pare, covering regions such as Banderdewa, Kimin, Doimukh, and Balijan, are geographically and economically significant due to their proximity to Assam, better road connectivity, availability of flat and accessible land, and closeness to major trade routes.

The association said that despite these advantages, there is currently no dedicated industrial infrastructure to support local entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and potential investors in the region. It said that the foothill belt of Papum Pare serves as a natural economic corridor connecting Arunachal Pradesh with the plains of Assam.

Driving its point home, the association said the area is suited for setting up industries with access to raw materials, markets, and manpower, besides road, railway and air connectivity.

It stated that establishment of an industrial centre would encourage local entrepreneurship and MSME growth.

The association urged the minister to undertake a feasibility study for setting up an industrial estate/centre in the foothill areas of Papum Pare district, initiate land identification and acquisition in consultation with district authorities and local communities, and include the project in the State Industrial Infrastructure Development Plan, with provision for state or central funding under relevant schemes such as MSE-CDP or PM Gati Shakti, Promotion of NER, etc.

The association further requested for early settlement of land encroachment issues at the industrial estate in Naharlagun and Chandranagar, and removal of unauthorized private constructions.

It sought the minister’s urgent intervention in conducting a comprehensive survey and demarcation of land both in Naharlagun and Chandranagar industrial estates to clearly distinguish government-allotted industrial plots from illegally occupied areas.

It also called for identifying all unauthorized constructions and encroachments with proper documentation and public notices to ensure transparency and lawful action, and eviction and dismantling of unauthorized structures.

The association also requested the minister to cancel lease agreements of non-functioning industrial sheds within government industrial estates. It made the request expressing concern over the non-utilization and non-functioning of several industrial sheds that were allotted under lease agreements within various industrial estates of Naharlagun and Chandranagar.

The other demands included “en-cadrement of director of industries to department cadre,” and ensuring proper functioning and strengthening of the Entrepreneur Development Institute (EDI), Jote.

According to the association, the institute is currently facing shortage of trained faculty members, coordinators, and domain experts, which is hampering the planning and execution of training modules.