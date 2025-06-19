Tremors create panic among people

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 18 Jun: At least three tremors shook Kalaktang in West Kameng district, creating panic among the people around noon on Wednesday.

A school teacher said three tremors jolted the place, occurring probably after 15-minute gaps. “The first tremor was very intense, though it lasted only half a second. However, the recurrence of the tremors created panic.”

According to reports, some schools were suspended immediately after the tremors. The National Centre for Seismology confirmed that a mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale struck West Kameng district, with its epicentre near Kalaktang. The quake occurred at 11:51 am IST, at a depth of 10 kms, with coordinates at latitude 27.09 N and longitude 92.06 E.