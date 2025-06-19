DC inspects road clearance works

CHAMBANG, 18 Jun: Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner Charu Nili on Wednesday inspected various ongoing road clearance works in Chambang circle.

The DC inspected the Bokam to Chambang (RWD), Rongterite to Palap (RWD) and Dari to Chambang (PWD) roads, which were blocked due to torrential rains.

Huge boulders, fallen trees and washed-out road formation are hindering the road clearance process from Bokam to Chambang. However, PWD Assistant Engineer Gora Tayum assured the DC that the road would be cleared within two to three days.

The Dari to Chambang PWD road was cleared last week despite the same challenges.

The DC also inspected the NFSA rice supply, and instructed Chambang SDO Riba Gyadi to strictly monitor the supply of BPL and APL rice to beneficiaries.

The DC, in a coordination meeting, appealed to the government employees, GBs, PRI leaders, the market committee and the public to work together to overcome challenges. He expressed appreciation for those who came forward to assist the government departments in restoring power and water supplies, and clearing the block points.