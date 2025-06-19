RCML conducts workshop on documentation of Tawra Mishmi language

ROING, 18 Jun: The RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML), under the aegis of the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH), conducted a two-day workshop on documentation of Tawra (Taraon) Mishmi language and culture at the RIWATCH campus here in Lower Dibang Valley district on 16 and 17 June.

The workshop focused on documentation and elicitation of extensive wordlists and sentence lists of Tawra Mishmi, aiming to preserve the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of the community.

Audiovisual recordings of language data were carried out at the RIWATCH recording studio for phonological and phonetic analysis and long-term digital archiving, RCML Head Dr MS Awan said in a release.

Dr Awan underscored the importance of such initiatives in safeguarding endangered languages and cultural identities.

Earlier, RCML Research Officer Dr Rotnojoy Reangemphasised the urgency of documenting endangered languages. He noted that community involvement is crucial for the success of such efforts.

“When communities take initiative, it becomes much easier for institutions like ours to document and preserve their language and culture,” Dr Reang said.

Prominent community members and resource persons, including Thagnem Tayang, Jabralum Chaitom, Bebonso Kawra, Gatemso Talyu, Badamso Tayang, and Paringlum Tindya, actively participated and contributed significantly to the documentation process.