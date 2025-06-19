MLA inaugurates panchayat bhavan

SANGDOPOTA, 18 Jun: Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek inaugurated the newly constructed Panchayat Bhavan in Gunku Khamir here in Papum Pare district on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Vivek reaffirmed his commitment to development initiatives across his constituency.

The MLA suggested naming panchayat bhavans as ‘Panchayat Lapang’, in order to promote and preserve indigenous heritage.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the villagers, the MLA lauded their collective decision to voluntarily earmark eight metres of land for construction of a village road, and assured them of his support for the construction of the road.

He urged all residents to respect and preserve public property, reinforcing the idea that collective responsibility enhances community prosperity.

ZPC Nabam Yakum and DC Vishakha Yadav also spoke on the occasion.

The panchayat bhavan was constructed under the Rural Governance and Self-Government Act funds allocated for the 2024-2025 financial year and implemented by the District Panchayat Development Office, Yupia. (DIPRO)