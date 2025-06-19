SBI provides cash incentive to NEET-UG topper

DAPORIJO, 18 Jun: The State Bank of India’s (SBI) Daporijo branch has made a fixed deposit of Rs 10,000 in the name of Tumi Hina – who ranked 17th in the ST category in the national-level ranking of the NEET-UG, 2025 – as a token of encouragement.

The fixed deposit document was handed over to Hina by the bank’s Chief Manager Tashi Nungnu and Assistant Manager Lalu Dai at her residence in Tikre Colony here in Upper Subansiri district on 17 June, family sources informed.

It is worth mentioning that Hina was the state topper in the NEET-UG, 2025.

Both the officers appealed to the parents of students of the Tagin community to give priority to their children’s education. They also advised the students to draw inspiration from Hina’s achievement.

The parents of Hina expressed gratitude to the bank for its gesture.