YMCR hails outgoing SP, presents memento

ITANAGAR, 18 Jun: Members of the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR), led by its chairman SD Loda, made a courtesy visit to outgoing Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh at his office here on Wednesday afternoon to express gratitude for his support in environmental conservation efforts during his tenure, and to extend best wishes for his upcoming posting.

During his tenure, Singh actively supported the YMCR’s river cleaning initiatives. He and the entire capital police department, including the women’s police station, participated in a notable New Year clean-up drive organized with the YMCR in January 2025, which he described as “a meaningful way to celebrate the New Year,” reflecting the capital police’s commitment to community service.

Singh was appreciated for his approachable and dedicated approach to public welfare. His tenure saw the launch of people-friendly initiatives such as the Polin Ajin programme and Project Saksham, aimed at improving the lives of the ICR residents. He also oversaw effective anti-narcotic efforts under Operation Dawn.

In recognition of his support, the YMCR delegation presented SP Singh with the NGO’s symbolic Apex Memento, depicting Arunachal Pradesh’ river systems, including rivers, streams, their districts, and confluences with major rivers. He was also honoured with the YMCR’s ‘Riverlutionary’ insignia.

Singh expressed his appreciation, stating, “Working with YMCR on their clean-up initiatives has been rewarding. I wish the team success and would have loved to organize more drives together if not for my transfer.”

Loda said, “SP Singh’s support strengthened our clean river efforts. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best in his new role.”