Emergency a ‘dark chapter’ in democracy: Guv

Samvidhan Hatya Diwas observed across state

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: Governor K.T Parnaik termed the imposition of Emergency 50 years ago as one of the darkest chapters in the nation’s democratic history.

“It serves as a powerful reminder that the time when the Constitution was suppressed, and citizens’ rights were silenced,” the Governor said, participating in the first-ever Samvidhan Hatya Diwas observation at the DK Convention Centre here on Wednesday.

The Governor stressed the importance of observing Samvidhan Hatya Diwas to educate younger generations about the fragility of democratic values and the need for constant vigilance to preserve the Constitution.

He noted that the Emergency period was not merely a political event but a complete breakdown of democratic norms. The then government suspended civil liberties and turned the country to a prison all for the sake of retaining power, he said.

Recalling the three times a National Emergency has been declared in India, during the 1962 war with China, the 1971 war with Pakistan, and the 1975 Emergency due to political instability, the Governor stressed the importance of observing the day to educate younger generations about the fragility of democratic values and the need for constant vigilance to preserve the Constitution.

Paying tribute to Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, the Governor lauded his unwavering courage and leadership during those difficult times. He said that at the age of 73, in fragile health, JP became the symbol of resistance and hope.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated a thought-provoking exhibition on the Emergency period as part of the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas observance. The exhibition, curated to mark the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency in India, showcased rare photographs, historical documents, newspaper clippings, and personal accounts that brought to life the events of that turbulent period.

The exhibition drew a large number of students, academicians, civil society members, and officials, all of whom engaged deeply with the powerful narratives of courage, resistance, and eventual democratic resurgence that it portrayed.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the Emergency as a stark reminder of how constitutional values can be undermined when authoritarianism replaces accountability.

“June 25, 1975, is not just a date; it is a powerful reminder that silence in the face of injustice can become complicity. The Emergency teaches us that while our Constitution is resilient, its spirit survives only when actively defended by citizens, institutions, and leaders,” he said. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the DCM reiterated that the Emergency remains an indelible blot on India’s democracy, born out of a misuse of power.

Highlighting its wide-reaching consequences, he remarked that even regions like Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of the Northeast, though geographically distant from the national capital, were not spared.

“Voices were silenced, laws were misused, and over 1.1 lakh people were arbitrarily detained from the entire country, including leaders from Assam and other northeastern states,” he noted.

Leading the observance of ‘Samvidhan Hatya’ Diwas in Tawang, Chief Minister Pema Khandu called upon the people to safeguard civil liberties and preserve the democratic values that define the nation.

He said the day serves as a reminder of the need to protect the Constitution and strengthen democratic principles.

The programme was jointly organized by the BJP Tawang district unit and the district administration to reflect on the significance of constitutional integrity and democratic ethos.

State BJP president Kaling Moyong, MLAs Tsering Lhamu, and Namgey Tsering, former MLA Tsering Tashi, ZPC Leki Gombu, APSCW chairperson Yalem Taga Burang, deputy commissioner Namgyal Angmo, and superintendent of police D.W Thongon were among those present, an official communique said.

Earlier in the day, a peaceful rally was held from the Giant Buddha statue to the DC office.

The march witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers of Dorjee Khandu Government College, and members of the public, all walking in solidarity with the spirit of constitutional democracy.

During the event, the chief minister also felicitated students who had won various school-level competitions of drawing, painting, essay writing, and speech, organised to mark the occasion.

At Aalo in West Siang district, sports and youth affairs minister Kento Jini flaged off the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas rally from the DC’s office complex in the presence of DC Mamu Hage.

Jini highlighted the importance of observing the day and briefed about the importance of democracy.

At Anini in Dibang Valley district, ZPC Theko Tayu flagged off a rally from Shilaphalkam, Amrit Vatika, to the DC’s office.

During the event titled “Aapatkaal Ke 50 Saal,” Tayu highlighted the importance of honoring the countless individuals who sacrificed their lives, careers, and families in the relentless pursuit of democracy in our nation.

He stated that the people triumphed in this struggle because they would never accept dictatorship.

The event culminated with a signature campaign, during which hundreds of participants pledged to acknowledge the wrongdoings that occurred during the Emergency and expressed hope for a new beginning in democracy.

At Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, DC Oli Perme urged the gathering to be responsible citizens, striving towards upholding the spirit of the Constitution of India.

ZPC Pura Dollo highlighted the background of imposition of Emergency in 1975 and the significance of observing the SHD.

A mass rally was organized from Dani Kunia Govt Higher Secondary School, Hapoli to Abotani Hall, Hapoli.

Upper Siang district administration observed Samvidhan Hatya Diwas at Yingkiong by organizing various activities, including a rally, screening documentary etc, to raise awareness about the erosion of democratic values during the Emergency and emphasize the need to safeguard constitutional principles.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Lumgeng Litin stated, “We must not remain bound by the past. Let us look ahead and commit ourselves to building a better future, especially through progress in the education sector.”

ADC Naatek Nonaang highlighted the significance of the day and emphasised the importance of promoting local language.

At Khonsa, Tirap district administration along with government employees from various departments observed the day.

Apart from a mass rally, contemporary speech, debate, essay and quiz competitions were organized as part of the observation.

Prizes to winners of the literary competition were awarded by DC Techu Aran.

A car rally was also organised in Khonsa to observe Samvidhan Hatya Diwas.

In Papum Pare, to commemorate “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,” a series of events, including essay and extempore speech competitions, were organized for secondary and higher secondary students across the district on Wednesday.

At the deputy commissioner’s office, a short film ‘Samvidhan Hatya,’ produced by the Ministry of Culture, was screened. The film highlighted the relevance of Constitutional morality in contemporary India.

In East Siang, the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas was observed by the district administration in collaboration with department of art and culture under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, government of India at IGJGHSS in Pasighat.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Sonalika Jiwani urged the citizens, particularly the younger generation to uphold democratic values of the country and imbibe and abide by the ethos of democracy guided by the ideals of Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Other highlights of the event include prize distribution to winners of essay competitions by the DC and SP.

Siang district administration under the aegis of the Department of Art & Culture, observed Samvidhan Hatya Diwas at the General Ground at Boleng.

ZPC Osi Pabin Mibang urged the citizens to remain informed and actively engaged in the democratic process.

DC in-charge Gamtum Padu emphasized the importance of safeguarding democratic institutions and learning from the lessons of the past.

Gumsen Lollen, ZPM 1- Aalo East and state president of BJP Kisan Morcha also spoke. (PRO to Raj Bhavan/DIPROs)