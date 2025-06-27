International Day against Drug Abuse observed

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Drug De-Addiction Society (APDDAS) under the Health Department observed the International Day againstDrug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Thursday at KV No 2 here.

Speaking on the occasion Joint Director of Health (P&D) Dr Kimling Perme said that the theme for this year is ‘Breaking the Chains: Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery for All’, with emphasis on raising awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy; providing evidence-based, voluntary services for all; offering alternatives to punishment; prioritizing prevention; and leading with compassion.

He also highlighted the factors that get youths into drug addiction, such as peer pressure, familial discords, failing relationship, unemployment, etc. “However, though consistent effort and willpower, one can get out of the clutches of drug addiction,” he added.

Dr Perme also administered an oath where students took a pledge to remain drug-free and extend voluntary support in the fight against substance abuse.

APDDAS deputy director Tashor Pali advised the students to stay away from substance abuse and focus on productive activities. He also advised them to “practice the good knowledge you have and create a chain of information against substance abuse.”

ASPO Dr Meena Lombi also spoke.

A drawing competition on the topic ‘Breaking the chains of substance abuse’ was conducted for thestudents of Classes 5 8, 9 and 12. Prize money and certificates were given away to the winners.

An IEC exhibition on substance abuse and HIV/AIDS awareness was also organised on the occasion.

In Papum Pare district, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed with great enthusiasm and awareness-oriented activities at the Government Higher Secondary School, Doimukh.

Attending the programme, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav advised students to stay away from drugs and focus on their overall development, while SP Taru Gusar stressed the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in combating drug abuse.

ICDS Deputy Director Jaya Taba outlined the ongoing initiatives under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in the district.

A moving testimony was shared by Taba Mangha, a rehabilitated youth representing AMA’s Vision Foundation, who recounted his successful journey of recovery and transformation.

The programme was attended also by Doimukh SDO Kipa Raja, heads of departments, WCD Department officials, teachers, students, gaon buras and gaon buris, and parents.

The Sagalee administration organized a series of events to commemorate the International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking.

A rally was organized from the general ground to the Old Market, and saw the participation of heads of departments and offices, members of the Bazaar Welfare Committee, shopkeepers, and general public.

During the rally, awareness about the drug menace was disseminated, and participants were encouraged to utilize the National Narcotics Helpline No 1933. The event concluded with a pledge against substance abuse.

A separate awareness programme was held at Government Higher Secondary School, Sagalee. The programme saw active participation of teachers and students. Sagalee ADC Yame Higio, the police station OC, and the principal of the school delivered awareness messages about the impact of substance abuse on social life.

In Nirjuli, the Chachosonam Memorial Foundation (CMF) conducted an awareness camp at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) to mark the day.

Resource persons highlighted the ill-effects of drug addiction and the importance of collective action to combat its spread.

As part of the event, the foundation organised essay writing and poster-making competitions to engage students in spreading awareness through creative expression. In the essay writing competition, Tagio Risha secured the 1st place, followed by Bameng Tadu in 2nd, and Forum Dipung in 3rd. In the poster-making competition, Lakhi Jyoto won the 1st place, with Dode Swargiary and Balo Suma securing 2nd and 3rd place, respectively.

The winners were awarded trophies, certificates, and cash prizes.

The event saw enthusiastic participation of students, teachers, and members of the public.

In Leparada, the district police, led by SP Dr Thutan Jambey, organised a mixed doubles badminton tournament to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

In a thrilling final match, the duo of Yumjuk Doyom and MK Basar emerged victorious, defeating the formidable pair of Tomar Ango and Jaweplu Chai to claim the championship title. The runners-up were the teams of Tojo Bam, paired with Goyir Ango and D Tojo Basar paired with Bippi Karbak.

The SP lauded the participants and emphasized the role of community engagement and youth empowerment in combating the menace of drugs. The event concluded with a message of hope and collective responsibility to build a healthier, drug-free future for all, the police informed in a release.

In West Kameng, the district police organised volleyball and badminton competitions under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ campaign at the SP office here on Wednesday in an effort to sensitive youths and raise awareness among school students.

“Everyone should take responsibility to curb the drug menace, not just the police and administration. Our youths are our future, and we must not compromise with their future,” said Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay. Interacting with students, he advised them to focus on productive activities and studies. He urged the students to inform their parents, teachers, police, or administration if they notice anyone using drugs in their colonies or neighbourhoods.

Meanwhile, SP Sudhanshu Dhama highlighted the campaign’s significance, urging students to stay engaged in games and sports to maintain physical and mental fitness. “The objective of the campaign is to sensitize youths to the importance of sports and to keep them away from drug abuse,” the SP added.

The police introduced a JOSH (Joy of Sports, Heals) arena, inaugurating a volleyball court at the SP office and a badminton court at the police station for youths to spend their leisure time engaging in sports. A computer centre was also inaugurated. All the initiatives were conceptualised and funded by Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar.

The SP shared the story of Babu Miji, who overcame drug addiction. Miji approached the deputy commissioner and the SP to establish a counselling centre for those struggling with addiction. Consequently, YODH (Youth Overcoming Drugs with Hope & Awareness) – a counselling centre at the police station – was established and inaugurated to provide support to addicted youths and help them overcome drug addiction.

The SP said that the police should collaborate with senior citizens, student leaders, community-based organizations, women’s self-help groups, and youths to eradicate drugs from the society.

Among others, Thrizino MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow, ADC Rinchin Leta, administrative officers, HoDs, senior citizens, public leaders, teachers, and gaon buras from Sera and Pedung villages attended the event.

In the junior category, Modern School emerged the winner in both volleyball and badminton doubles, while Nechiphu Children’s Foundation School was the runner-up. In the senior category, Government Higher Secondary School won the volleyball trophy,beating Pine Dale Public School. However, Pine Dale Public School emerged the winner in the badminton doubles, defeating the Government Higher Secondary School.

In East Siang district, the 5th IRBn and the East Siang SP jointly organized a programme at the 5th IRBn headquarters in Gumin Nagar, Pasighat, on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Attending the event, IGP (Central Range) Hibu Tamang said that drug addiction amongst the youthsof the state “is recorded highest these days,” and added that “to prevent and break the chain, it has been necessary for the Police Department to take the harshest level of action against drugs peddlers.”

Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani expressed appreciation for the efforts of the organizing team and emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, especially among the youths.

The ceremony included a series of awareness talks, motivational messages, and prize distributions for various competitions conducted to promote anti-drug themes.

Students from various schools participated in the event.

The Dibang Valley district administration marked the International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking with an awareness programme aimed at students in Anini on Thursday, rallying support for a united front against drug abuse and seeking to build a drug-free district.

SP Manish Shaurya addressed the students, outlining the key objectives of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985, while Medical Superintendent Dr Rita Mena enlightened the students on the dangers of drug abuse, and encouraged them to reject any form of addiction.

CDPO Dilip Linggi stressed the urgent need to raise awareness among the youths, particularly schoolchildren, to avert the crisis of drug addiction. He called for a robust strategy to eradicate drug dependence in the Mishmi community, whereinopium addiction and cultivation have taken a troubling hold.

A pledge was taken by all students, who vowed to abstain from drugs throughout their lives.

The programme also saw the participation of SDO Jally Umpo, COs Pemiya Mikro, Kajum Maro, and Anmol Singh, DTO Lamwang Aran, along with principals and students from various schools in Anini.

The day was also observed at the Government HS School in Likabali in Lower Siang district.

The event was organised by the district administration, in collaboration with the district police and the Health and the Women & Child Development Departments.

While launching the campaign against drug abuse in the district, Lower Siang DC Rujjum Rakshap appealed to the people to join hands to fight the drug menace. He said that students and youths are the future of the society, and they should contribute to the society’s progress and not be swayed by drugs.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Gobuk Doke, DRCHO Dr Tai Riso, and CDPO Jikom Doye also spoke.

About 400 students from the township schools participated in the programme.

In Lohit district, the day was observed with an awareness programme at the zonal general hospital in headquarters Tezu.

Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo in his address expressed grave concern over the increasing rate of drug use among youths and appealed to all present, especially youths and students, to stay away from drugs.

Dr S Towang provided an overview of the medical and psychological dimensions of addiction, while DSP Maga Tago spoke from a law enforcement perspective, detailing the kinds of drug-related offences encountered in the region.

Tax and Excise Superintendent Debi Ete conducted an informative session on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, the International Day Against Drugs was observed at the SEED De-Addiction & Correction Home in Bolung.

Speaking on the occasion, LDV Deputy Commissioner Fwwrman Brahma urged the inmates of the de-addiction & correction home to cooperate with the police, administration and the correction home for a better future of the younger generation.

LDV SP Ringu Ngupok spoke about the alarming spread of drugs and their impact on the youths, while BJP LDV ST Morcha president Elison Perying encouraged the inmates to engage themselves in sports activities during their stay at the correction home.

Kundung Banggo Head GB Ade Pertin, Bolung GB Ranpok Yirang, former ZPM Titel Pertin, and others also spoke.

Later, the winners of a summer sports event were awarded on the occasion. (With inputs from DIPROs)