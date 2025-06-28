ALSU demands stipend for practicing advocates

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: The Arunachal Law Students’ Union (ALSU) has called for introducing a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 for junior advocates for a minimum of three years post-enrolment.

It appealed to the chief justice of the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court, the Bar Councils of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, and the Government of Arunachal, through the Department of Law & Justice, to formulate a structured monthly stipend scheme for junior advocates in Arunachal immediately.

The union said that newly enrolled advocates, particularly those hailing from financially marginalized sections of the society, face severe economic constraints during their early years of legal practice.

“The absence of any institutional or statutory support mechanisms compels many young practitioners to either abandon litigation or undertake alternative employment, thereby jeopardizing the strength, continuity, and inclusivity of the Bar,” the union said in a release.

“Recognizing the urgent need for financial sustenance to young legal professionals, several constitutional courts and bar institutions across the country have already taken decisive steps in this direction,” it added.