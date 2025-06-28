Udyami Panjikaran Mela organised

BORDURIA, 27 Jun: The Borduria Block Mission Management Unit of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) organised an Udyami Panjikaran Mela (Entrepreneur Registration Fair) here in Tirap district on Friday to empower village-level entrepreneurs and SHGs through udyam registration.

Addressing the participants, ArSRLM IBCB DTC Yage Riram stressed the importance of udyam registration and future plan and potential for e-marketing for village-level entrepreneurs.

Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) Borduria Branch Manager Chadong Lowang invited all the villagers and SHGs to open their bank accounts at the newly opened APRB in Borduria, and encouraged them to apply for social security schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Surakhsha Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.

Borduria Women Association vice president Ngunniam Mongchan lauded the event organised by ArSRLM, and requested the women of Borduria and neighbouring villages to join SHGs and follow the norms set by the ArSRLM under the guidance of block officials for upliftment and empowerment of women.

ArSRLM Block Mission Manager Anthony Jugli also spoke.

Twenty-six entrepreneurs registered during the programme.

In Lower Siang district, an Udyami Panjikaran Mela was held in Likabali by the ArSRLM to provide marketing support to the rural SHG entrepreneurs, so that they can have access to wider market avenues to sell their products and support themselves.

Besides this, spot selling of various products of different SHGs of the block, who participated in the mela, was also facilitated by the fair. Many sustaining SHGs actively participated with their products.

Addressing the participants, especially womenfolk, Likabali ZPM Senbom Taipodia urged them to take advantage of the facility provided by the ArSRLM to further their enterprises through the fair.

Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap exhorted the rural women SHGs to “strive for quality and competition to stand out in the entrepreneurship endeavours.”

He also urged them to ensure that their products never dwindle with the passage of time and due to hike in the quantity of production.

He further appealed to the CBOs, departments and various other organisations to “rope in the ArSRLM and SHGs as service providers for local products during their conferences and meetings to promote them.”

Also in Lower Siang district, a total of 14 entrepreneurs, including individual and group-based businesses, were registered during the Udyami Panjikaran Mela organized at Ramle Banggo block on Friday.

Rural entrepreneurs and SHG members showcased their products and registered their ventures under the Udyami scheme.

The mela featured 35 locally made products, ranging from organic food items and handicrafts to herbal personal care products and traditional textiles. A total sale of Rs 50,820 was also registered.

Nari Koyu ZPM Junaki Kaye, Nari ADC Ainstien Koyu, Nari CO Tage Asha and Upper Namey GPC Kage Dabi offered guidance, motivation, and assurances of continued support to the local entrepreneurs.

ADC Ainstien Koyu assured to offer the ADC conference hall as a weekly market exclusively for SHG products.

In East Siang district, the Udhyami Panjikaran Mela was held in headquarters Pasighat.

During the programme, ADC Tatling Pertin emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration among various departments and community members, while the district horticulture officer highlighted collaborative opportunities under schemes such as the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana, which aims to uplift the horticultural capabilities of SHG entrepreneurs.

The assistant director of textile and handicrafts urged SHG members to focus on branding and storytelling as essential parts of product development.

The industries assistant director shed light on the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme, and encouraged rural entrepreneurs to take full advantage of this centrally-sponsored programme to scale up their ventures.

The food safety officer provided a comprehensive session on FSSAI licencing, explaining label requirements, product testing methods, and hygiene standards critical for consumer safety and regulatory compliance.

The programme manager of Selco Foundation introduced the participants to the concept of “solarization of livelihood equipment,” offering innovative solutions to reduce dependence on traditional energy sources and enhance productivity.

Representatives from the APRB and the Central Bank of India guided participants through the MUDRA loan application process, offering insights into credit opportunities for rural micro-entrepreneurs and how to access financial support without collateral.

In Sagalee in Papum Pare district, 87 SHG members were registered during the Udyami Panjikaran Mela.

APRB Branch Manager Nani Chada encouraged SHGs to remain non-defaulters with the bank to access financial benefits, while programme manager Tatar Mosi highlighted the journey of the SHG movement in Arunachal and how SHGs mothers are transforming their lives socially and becoming self-reliant women today.

SHG members from three cluster-level federations – Mete Dene, Parte Dene, and Swgbo – attended the programme. (With inputs from DIPROs)