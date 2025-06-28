Student activist questions delay in disbursing scholarship

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: Student activist Charpo Taffo questioned the Education Department and the Finance Department over the delay in the disbursement of scholarship for the students.

In a press conference held here on Friday, Taffo stated that, despite the scholarship having been released by the Centre, the Education and Finance Departments are delaying the release of the amount.

“The Higher and Technical Department is doing its part. However, the education minister and the Finance Department are delaying the disbursement of the scholarship,” Taffo added.

The activist said that if the scholarship is not released by 30 June, the education minister would have to face democratic movement from the students.

It is learnt that Rs 85 crore has been released to Arunachal Pradesh for the post-matric scholarship, and as per the PAO, the amount would be reflected in the state’s treasury by Saturday. It is further learnt that the amount would be disbursed within two weeks and it would be implemented through SNA SPARSH, and that the amount would be directly transferred from the Reserve Bank of India to the students’ accounts.