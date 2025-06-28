Moyong visits Jaswant Garh war memorial

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: State BJP president Kaling Moyong, who is currently on a five-day interaction tour across Tawang, West Kameng, and Bichom districts, visited the Jaswant Garh war memorial in Tawang district on Friday.

During his visit, Moyong interacted with the soldiers of the 24 Jat Regiment, who shared poignant details of the historic Battle of Nuranang, a crucial chapter of the 1962 Sino-India. The soldiers recounted how, on the early morning of 17 November, 1962, Chinese forces launched a surprise attack using deceitful tactics, prompting fierce resistance from Indian troops.

The heroism of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, who stood his ground and made the ultimate sacrifice while defending his post, was acknowledged. For his unparalleled bravery, Rawat was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour.

Moyong paid tribute to the brave sons of the soil who laid down their lives for the nation. “The sacrifices of our soldiers will never be forgotten. The government holds the highest respect for the armed forces and stands committed to their welfare and support in every way possible,” he said.

Moyong was accompanied by key members of the state BJP, including vice president Ashok Sanchoju, and general secretary Tadar Niglar.