AACS unit demands action against absentee officials

LEMMI, 1 Jul: The Pakke-Kessang district unit of the Arunachal Anti-Corruption Sena (AACS) has drawn the attention of the Pakke-Kessang deputy commissioner towards reported irregularities and absenteeism among several heads of departments (HoD) and subordinate officials in the district headquarters here.

The AACS unit urged the DC to take appropriate disciplinary action against habitual absentees.

According to the AACS unit, the absenteeism among officials is particularly observed in the

Public Health Engineering Department, Public Works Department, Rural Works Department and Water Resources Department.

“It has been consistently observed that officials remain absent from their place of duty for prolonged periods without any valid justification,” the AACS unit said in a representation to the DC.

It stated that many HoDs, senior and subordinate officials fail to attend their offices regularly, even during official working hours, causing delays in government work and public services due to lack of timely decision-making and supervision.

The AACS unit said that several ongoing developmental works are poorly monitored, leading to substandard implementation and wastage of public funds.

It said that some officials are unofficially stationed in the state capital for an extended period, enjoying holidays or engaging in personal matters while drawing salaries and allowances for their official posts in the district.

“Such conduct is highly unbecoming of public servants and amounts to negligence of duty, misuse of public resources, and betrayal of public trust,” it said.

The AACS unit urged the DC to conduct unannounced inspection of all district offices and verify the presence of HoDs, and to issue strict directions for compulsory presence of all officials at their respective places of posting, with exceptions allowed only under approved leave or official assignment.

It also urged the DC to consider submitting a report to higher authorities regarding absenteeism, and seeking transfer or replacement of non-performing officials.

Further, the AACS unit urged the DC to implement a biometric attendance system and regular public grievance hearings to ensure transparency and accountability.

The AACS unit expressed hope that the administration would take appropriate action against the absentee officials at the earliest in the larger interest of good governance and effective public service delivery.