ArSRLM signs MoU with PIF for strategic collaboration

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with New Delhi-based public policy think tank Pahle India Foundation (PIF) for a three-year strategic collaboration.

The MoU outlines a joint commitment to enhance institutional capacity, conduct a comprehensive skill-mapping exercise, and develop knowledge-based solutions to promote sustainable rural livelihoods across the state.

The partnership will also focus on strengthening block-level implementation mechanisms and training modules for SHG members, RSETIs, and DDU-GKY training centres.

Key areas of collaboration include conducting joint assessments to identify existing skill gaps and map livelihood opportunities; designing and delivering specialized training modules for field functionaries and community members; producing

knowledge outputs, including policy briefs, technical reports, and academic publications to inform evidence-based policymaking; organizing exposure visits and mutual learning exchanges for field-level implementation support; and hosting workshops, seminars, and dissemination events at district and state levels.

Under the terms of the MoU, PIF will provide pro bono technical support, while the ArSRLM will facilitate on-ground operations, including logistical support such as office space and meeting infrastructure, for PIF’s team in Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, ArSRLM State Mission Director Sangeeta Yirang said, “This partnership aligns with our mission to build a resilient rural economy through knowledge-driven interventions. Collaborating with PIF will enable us to bridge critical capacity gaps and scale sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural communities.”

PIF executive director Ravi Pokharna added, “We are excited to contribute to this important mission by applying research insights and policy frameworks to real-world development challenges. Arunachal Pradesh offers a unique opportunity to build models of inclusive growth from the grassroots.”

The MoU signifies a forward-looking partnership committed to innovation, inclusion, and impactful policy implementation in Arunachal’s rural development landscape, the ArSRLM stated in a release.