DC calls for on-time completion of works

TAWANG, 1 Jul: Tawang DC Namgyal Angmo stressed the importance of on-time completion of works, and urged government departments to work in close coordination to address bottlenecks

Chairing a two-day District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting from 30 June to 1 July here, the DC also emphasized the need for proper utilisation of the limited working season in the region without compromising on the quality and standards of execution.

The DC called upon all departments to set realistic timelines and ensure adherence to project schedules.

The meeting was held to review the progress of ongoing developmental works and welfare schemes in the district.

ZPC Leki Gombu highlighted the need to convene a meeting with all banks operating in the district to streamline timely disbursement of loans to eligible beneficiaries. He also requested proactive support from the district administration and implementing agencies to facilitate access to welfare schemes and loan provisions at the grassroots level, ensuring that benefits reach the intended recipients effectively.

Over the course of the two days, the progress of various centrally-sponsored schemes, state-funded programmes, and the prime minister’s and chief minister’s flagship initiatives were reviewed thoroughly. Departments presented detailed status reports and presentations showcasing achievements, challenges, and the way forward.

The meeting provided a platform for inter-departmental coordination, sharing of best practices, and redressal of issues related to project implementation.

The DLMC reiterated its commitment to transparent and efficient governance to ensure that the fruits of development reach every citizen in the district.

Lungla ADC Tashi Dhondup, Jang ADC Hakraso Kri, and heads of various work-implementing departments and allied agencies participated in the meeting. (DIPRO)