National Doctors’ Day observed

BOMDILA, 1 Jul: Marking the birth anniversary of the legendary Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician and former chief minister of West Bengal, the 4/9 Gorkha Regiment (GR) of RR Hills observed the National Doctors’ Day at Modern School here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Havildar Ramu Bhusal said, “Doctors bring us smiles, provide treatment, and dedicate their time to us, working 24/7.”

Highlighting the contributions of doctors, he emphasized that people must hold them in high esteem. “They have families, they fall ill too, yet they protect us from diseases.”

Bhusal also spoke about Dr Roy’s contributions to medical sciences and his service to Indian society.

Furthermore, he urged students to be disciplined in their studies to achieve great things in life. He said that for those interested in joining Sainik Schools, the Indian Army would provide support in terms of coaching and counselling.

In Kamle district, Doctors’ Day was observed by the district medical office, in collaboration with all the staff of Nido Techi District Hospital (NTDH) and doctors from health units across the district.

Speaking during the programme, Kamle Deputy Commissioner JT Obi acknowledged the invaluable contributions of doctors to society and encouraged them to continue their noble service with compassion and passion.

He also emphasized the importance of maintaining empathy and humanity in the medical profession.

District Medical Officer Dr Tage Kanno paid tribute to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, and extended appreciation to all doctors of the district. The DMO also underscored the significance of self-care and mental wellbeing for medical professionals, especially given the demanding nature of their service.

NTDH Medical Superintendent Dr Gamik Hangkar also spoke.