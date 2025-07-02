‘Siang Symphony’ photography contest

BOLENG, 1 Jul: ‘Siang Symphony’, an open photography competition organised as part of the Udyami Panjikaran Mela held by the BMMU Boleng under the ArSRLM, captivated audiences with powerful visual storytelling.

The contest was held in collaboration with the office of the Siang district tourism officer, and invited entries on the theme ‘Siang through my lens’.

Among a wide array of compelling submissions, three photographs emerged as winners, each offering a unique glimpse into Siang’s diverse landscape and heritage.

Gagam Jamoh, who is also the general secretary of the Arunachal Photography Club, secured the first prize for his evocative black-and-white image capturing an elderly woman weaving. The photograph reflected the quiet resilience of Siang’s people and the enduring strength of traditional livelihoods. His work stood out for its emotional depth and cultural relevance.

Om Sikdar was awarded the second prize for his entry titled ‘Solus’, a serene capture of paddy terrace farming that celebrated the relationship between land and livelihood in the hills of Siang. The composition stood as a tribute to the agricultural backbone of the region and the quiet dignity of rural life.

Dang Tatin won the third prize for his photograph titled ‘Casting lines, reeling in memories’, which depicted an angler mid-cast in the clear waters of the Simang river. The image not only captured a moment of calm but also hinted at the untapped potential of angling-based tourism in the district.

The competition brought together amateur and seasoned photographers, all united by a shared passion to visually preserve and promote Siang’s soul.

The competition aimed to highlight the rich cultural identity, natural beauty and everyday life of Siang district through the eyes of its people. (DIPRO)