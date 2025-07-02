Drone port at TRIHMS

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Jul: A drone port on the roof top of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here was inaugurated on Tuesday by TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini, in the presence of Chief Medical Superintendent Dr D Raina, Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC) Director Dr H Dutta, Joint Director Dr Liagi Tajo, Deputy Director Neylam Tath, Deputy Director Chau Ken Manlong, and others.

The drone port has been established as part of the APSAC’s initiative to set up drone ports in various places in the state with a capacity for operating and

hosting drones, whether it be vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) or short take-off and landing (STOL) aircraft, along with required infrastructure like storing and maintenance facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jini expressed appreciation for the APSAC team for establishing the drone port, which will facilitate timely delivery of medicines, anti-venom and human organs in case of emergency to different parts of the state.