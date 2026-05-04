ITANAGAR, 3 May: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has underscored that India’s true strength lies not merely in physical infrastructure or borders but in its deep-rooted cultural identity, highlighting the enduring role of Himalayan Buddhism as a civilisational anchor for frontier regions.

Khandu, who travelled to Leh on Saturday, shared in a series of social media posts on Sunday that, while material capabilities are essential, they represent only the “outer shell” of national strength.

“We often define a nation’s strength by its borders, infrastructure and material capabilities. While these are vital, they are only the visible aspects. The real strength of a nation lies in something far deeper, in its culture, identity and the values that bind its people together across generations,” he said in a series of posts on X.

Addressing an international conference on ‘Contribution of Himalayan Buddhism to the Spiritual and Cultural Heritage of India and Beyond’ at the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre, the chief minister emphasised that Himalayan Buddhism has for centuries shaped the social and cultural fabric of India’s border regions.

“Himalayan Buddhism is not just a spiritual tradition; it is the heartbeat of our frontier communities. It provides a sense of belonging, continuity and resilience. In regions that are geographically remote and strategically sensitive, culture becomes the strongest thread that holds society together,” he observed.

He stressed that the idea of national security must go beyond conventional definitions.

“True security is not only built through defences and physical preparedness. It is equally reinforced by the strength of our cultural roots, by the unity of communities, and by a shared conviction in our civilisational values,” Khandu said.

During his visit, the chief minister also called on Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and held discussions on development experiences in Himalayan regions, focusing on infrastructure, tourism and avenues for cultural exchange between states.

Khandu also participated in a cultural evening at Leh Market, where he joined locals in singing ‘Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein, Kal Ki Baat Purani… Hum Hindustani’, describing the moment as a celebration of unity and shared national identity.

Khandu had travelled to Leh to take part in the exposition of the sacred Buddha relics, an event of deep spiritual significance that draws devotees and scholars alike.

The exposition was inaugurated on Friday by union Home Minister Amit Shah, marking a major cultural and religious gathering in the region.

Describing Ladakh as a land of “hope, harmony and cultural vibrancy,” Khandu said such engagements reinforce the shared heritage of Himalayan states and strengthen bonds rooted in spirituality and tradition.(PTI)