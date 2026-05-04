KHONSA, 3 May: Heavy landslides washed away electric poles, disrupting power supply across multiple locations in Tirap district on Saturday night.

According to information received from the Power Department, landslides caused severe damages to the 33 kV and 11 kV lines in Khonsa town, the 33 kV line in Pansumthong, and the 11 kV line in Hollam.

Continuous and heavy rainfall has hampered restoration work.

Officials said that restoration of power supply may take approximately three to four days, subject to improvement in weather conditions.

The department has appealed to the public to bear with the inconvenience, saying that all efforts are being made to restore electricity at the earliest. (DIPRO)