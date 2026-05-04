LIKABALI, 3 May: The delineation process of Stretch-II of the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary in Lower Siang district, covering Telam and Seren Agma, which commenced on Friday, concluded on Saturday.

The joint survey was carried out by the district administrations of Assam and Arunachal, with the participation of officials from the Border Affairs Departments of both states, Land Management teams, and representatives from the Survey of India.

The exercise was conducted in the presence of gaon buras and panchayat members, ensuring transparency and local coordination.

The survey was undertaken in the presence of Assam’s Border Affairs Department adviser Dasrath Deka, Nari ADC Ainstein Koyu, Likabali Assistant Commissioners Miti Gongo and Jane Mary Tayeng, Nari CO Tage Asha, Dhemaji (Assam) ADC Rajeev Sonowal, Lower Siang ZPC Pakmo Koyu, and

Seren ZPM Mikir Koyu Doye, along with other senior leaders.

The next phase of the survey will be undertaken for Stretch-III, covering the Namey area in Nari circle.(DIPRO)