APSHRC concludes 3-week-long internship prog

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) concluded its three-week internship programme for the first batch of college students.

The programme, which commenced on 17 June, was aimed at providing the students with practical experience in human rights and other topics aligned with academic perspectives.

The programme featured expert sessions by various renowned resource persons from different fields, providing the interns with valuable insights and knowledge.

The interns also participated in field visits to Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, various police stations, Oju Mission Children Home and Deepak Nabam Living Home, to gain hands-on experience.

The programme concluded with a valedictory function, during which interns received certificates and shared their experiences.