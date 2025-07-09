First sitting of committee on subordinate legislation held

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: The first sitting of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the commission’s Chairman Hayeng Mangfi.

The Committee on Subordinate Legislation plays a vital role in ensuring that all rules, regulations, and by-laws framed under Acts or the Constitution remain within the scope of the powers conferred. It examines each rule for clarity, necessity, and timely issuance.

Addressing the sitting, the chairman emphasized that the Committee on Subordinate Legislation is one of the most important committees and needs to be made fully functional. He stated that the committee will review and examine various Acts and Rules, and will intervene if any of them is found to be abusive in nature or not in the public interest.

He urged the committee members, as well as the officers and officials of the assembly, to work actively to ensure that the committee functions effectively in practice, not merely on paper.

Members Tojir Kadu (MLA) and Tapi Darang (MLA) echoed similar views and said that the committee should function smoothly and effectively.

Additional Advocate General Ninong Ratan provided insights into the legal aspects of various Acts and legislations.

Earlier, APLA Secretary Tadar Meena outlined the roles and responsibilities of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation.

APLA Additional Secretary Agaab Mossang was also present during the sitting. (Speaker’s PR Cell)