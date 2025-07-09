Assn seeks high-level probe into damaged secretariat wall

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: The 13th Itanagar Constituency Youth Association has drawn the attention of the chief minister towards the damaged and structurally weakened protection wall of the civil secretariat, located along NH 415 in Itanagar, and sought early constituting of a high-level committee to investigate the matter.

The association in a memorandum to the chief minister on Monday stated that the high-level committee, once constituted, should also initiate strict action against the erring contractor and the supervising engineer responsible for the execution and monitoring of the construction, in order to ensure transparency and accountability in public works.

It further demanded blacklisting of the contractor’s firm responsible for the substandard work and initiation of legal action, including the arrest of the contractor, if found guilty, to serve as a deterrent.