CWS pays tribute to deceased student leader

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: The Camdir Welfare Society (CWS) paid tribute to student leader and promising youth leader, advocate Teli Naga Camdir, who passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness. Naga passed away at Max Hospital in New Delhi. He had been battling cancer for the last few months.

The society in a statement said that the untimely demise of Naga has cast a dark shadow over the entire Camdir clan. “His loss is immeasurable and deeply felt by every heart that had the privilege of knowing him. A man of rare integrity, unwavering commitment, and noble vision, he stood as a torchbearer for youth empowerment and community development,” the CWS stated.

The society further added that Naga’s contributions, particularly towards the upliftment and welfare of Camdir youths, would forever be etched in the collective memory of the society. His initiatives, guidance, and compassionate support have shaped lives and will continue to inspire generations to come, it added.

“Some lives are like flames; they may flicker out too soon, but their warmth and light linger forever. Late advocate Teli Naga Camdir will always remain in our hearts, our thoughts, and in the spirit of our work,” the CWS said.