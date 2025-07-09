Rijiju chairs DISHA meeting

TAWANG, 8 Jul: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju virtually chaired a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the NIC conference hall at the DC office here on Tuesday.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, and heads of departments involved in the implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) attended the meeting in person.

The DC highlighted the importance of the meeting as an opportunity to regroup, assess progress, and address challenges in the execution of both centrally-sponsored and state-funded development programmes across the district.

ZPC Gombu informed the union minister that the progress of various ongoing works in the district was thoroughly reviewed during the recently concluded two-day District Level Monitoring Committee meeting held on 30 June and 1 July.

Rijiju commended the Tawang district administration and stakeholders for their longstanding tradition of diligently implementing government schemes and maintaining a robust system for fund utilization.

Following the minister’s remarks, a detailed review of the implementation status of various CSS was presented. The review began with a comprehensive presentation by Assistant Commissioner Tenzin Jambey, covering key indicators and performance updates across sectors.

The meeting concluded with reaffirmed commitment from all stakeholders towards ensuring timely completion and transparent execution of developmental initiatives aimed at improving the livelihoods and welfare of the people of Tawang.(DIPRO)