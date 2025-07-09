Kra Daadi set to establish RSETI

PALIN, 8 Jul: Kra Daadi district is set to launch a Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI).

The decision was finalized during a stakeholders’ meeting chaired by Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner Charu Nilli here on Tuesday.

Forty-two representatives from various departments, including Land Management, Town Planning, Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary, Medical, Urban & Housing, Rural Works, and Textiles & Handicrafts, besides representatives of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) attended the meeting.

Speaking at the event, ArSRLM COO (Rural Skills) Ruzing Bellai emphasized the importance of equipping rural youths with employable skills through the RSETI model – an initiative of the Ministry of Rural Development, facilitated by sponsor banks.

He highlighted the critical role of collaboration among the MoRD, the state government, and sponsor banks in setting up the institute.

RSETI Director for the Northeast Region, Prafulla Burman outlined the procedural and technical steps needed to establish the institute. He noted that the RSETI offers NCVT-compliant short-term skill development programmes aimed at poverty alleviation and encourages micro-enterprise creation through credit linkage after training.

The proposal received unanimous support from State Bank of India (SBI) officials. The SBI has committed to serve as the sponsoring bank, providing both funding and training expertise to facilitate the institute’s operations.

In the interim, the vacant district library has been designated as a temporary training facility. The district administration is actively pursuing the finalization of a permanent site, with verbal land allotment assurance already in place and an NOC expected shortly.

Documentation such as SLBC meeting records and a joint site survey report are currently being compiled for submission to the Ministry of Rural Development via the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Hyderabad.

Once all approvals are in place, training activities will commence from the temporary venue.

Currently, there are only two RSETIs functioning in Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting was attended also by officials of the district administration, members of SHGs from the primary and cluster level federations under the DAY-NRLM, and the lead district manager of the SBI branch.