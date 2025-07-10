4th Chairman’s Cup Badminton Trophy: Riram-Das win doubles title

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: Megi Riram and Hemanta Das lifted the men’s open doubles title of the running ‘4th Chairman’s Cup Badminton Trophy-2025’ held in Upper Taying Tarang village, adjacent to Rajiv Gandhi University, on Tuesday.

They defeated the pair of Reri Tanu Rai and Mibom Pari 21-16, 20-22, 21-19 in the final.

Riram and Das entered the final beating the pair of Mom Niting and Chipe Riram in the semifinal, while Rai and Pari had secured their semifinal berth after beating defending champions Dr David Pertin and Charu Danny in the other semifinal.

Mom Niting was declared as the best player of the tournament for his overall performance, while the award for the best smasher went to Megi Riram.

Trophies, medals and cash prizes were given to all the podium finishers. The prizes for the winners were jointly sponsored by APEDA Deputy Director Bengia Tadap and Statistical Officer Joseph Nyare.

All the matches were conducted under the technical guidance of the officials from RGU’s Badminton Academy, led by trainer Dipika Basumatary.

Earlier, the tournament was kick-started by RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam in the presence of the university’s Joint Registrar Dr NT Jose and Upper Taying Tarang Village Development Council general secretary Tai Bai.

The championship was organized by the Nangram Toglik Badminton Club.