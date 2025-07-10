Orientation prog for APSCW members conducted

NAHARLAGUN, 9 Jul: An orientation-cum-training programme was conducted for the members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, ATI Director Pate Marik urged the participants to remain focused and take advantage of the training. He suggested to the members to take steps towards amending the provisions under the APSCW Act, 2002 which are obsolete and no longer relevant.

Resource persons, including Law Officer Milo Dinsung, elaborated the powers and functions of the commission, while CDPO Bahi Koyu elaborated the role of the WCD Department in bridging the gap between the state government and the APSCW.

Advocate Nega Taying briefed on topics like victim compensation, paralegal volunteers, and free legal aid.

Treasury Officer Kaling Ratan and SP Mihin Gambo also spoke.

The training was attended by APSCW Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang, Vice Chairperson Tsering Dolma, Member Secretary Yakar Dawe, and the APSCW staff.