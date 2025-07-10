How vermicomposting transformed Pangin villages

[ Niyang Pertin ]

A single act of political foresight in April 2023 has sparked a quiet yet powerful revolution in Siang district.

What began as a pilot vermicomposting project, envisioned to convert organic waste into a sustainable source of income, has dramatically transformed the lives of dozens of women across Pangin Moli and Moruk villages. This groundbreaking initiative, which has already yielded a remarkable Rs 4.22 lakh in gross income, stands as a testament to strategic investment and community empowerment.

The seeds of this success were sown through the visionary support of minister Ojing Tasing. Recognizing the immense potential for local empowerment and sustainable agriculture, Tasing provided crucial initial funding, laying the foundation for what would become a thriving enterprise, setting a precedent for self-reliance and environmental consciousness.

Under the joint stewardship of Circle Officer Niyang Pertin and Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) Block Mission Manager Karik Yirang, five dedicated self-help groups (SHG) – Nyobo Ane, Mitung Ane, Nane, Lune, and Aane Siang – were equipped with vermibeds, resilient red wiggler worms, and received intensive training from experts at the Pasighat College of Horticulture & Forestry and the East Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

As of July 2025, these same five SHGs completed an impressive nine harvest cycles, collectively producing a staggering 8,440 kg of premium, 100 percent pure vermicompost. Sales of this high-quality product have brought in a substantial Rs 4.22 lakh, with proceeds being wisely reinvested to expand vermibeds, replenish worm stock, and secure raw materials, ensuring the enterprise continues to grow and remains self-sustaining.

The ripple effect of this initiative extends far beyond financial returns. Women who once faced limited economic opportunities now confidently oversee production schedules, negotiate bulk orders via WhatsApp, and even mentor neighbouring villages eager to replicate their successful model. As a member of the Nane SHG proudly observed, vermicompost sales have significantly supplemented both her household income and the SHG’s collective funds, enabling crucial investments in children’s education and meeting urgent household needs.

Reflecting on the project’s profound success, minister Tasing remarked that true empowerment blossoms when people are given both resources and belief in their own potential. In Pangin, that belief has indeed turned organic waste into wealth and ambition into tangible achievement. Underscoring his belief in the project, Tasing recently made a significant purchase of over 750 kgs of Pangin vermicompost for his own organic farm and to further bolster the SHG collectives. His personal endorsement not only highlights the product’s purity, but also its superior quality. Unlike many commercial brands that may dilute their compost with sand or chemical fillers, the vermicompost from these SHGs remains pure.

Inspired by Pangin’s thriving model, Kebang Sole village embarked on its own green journey. As part of the district administration’s ‘clean model village’ initiative, an abandoned garbage pit was reclaimed in February 2025 and ingeniously converted into a vermibed with technical support from the Pangin BMMU.

Oyini Dupak, one of the progressive vermicompost farmers and LF member of SHG Nyobo Ane, generously trained Sole village members and donated 500 gms of red wiggler worms from their own stock. Their dedication quickly bore fruit, with their first harvest on 7 July, 2025 yielding 78 kgs of compost, fetching Rs 3,900.

The vermicomposting revolution in Siang is more than just an economic success; it’s a story of transformation, sustainability, and community resilience. To place an order or learn more about this inspiring initiative, please contact 7628853911. (The contributor is Circle Officer and DIPRO in-charge, Siang district)