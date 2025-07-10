APBC conducts bird watch survey at Nongsaya Lake

NAMSAI 9 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club (APBC), in collaboration with the Namsai Division of the Public Works Department, conducted a two-day bird watch survey at the Nongsaya Lake and Jona forest sections of Namsai district recently.

Founded in 2012, the APBC is a pioneering organization in the state’s bird conservation efforts. The club is dedicated to gathering information on bird species and habitats, creating awareness among local communities, and emphasizing the importance of bird conservation and bird watching as a sustainable livelihood alternative.

The bird watch survey was led by APBC president Koj Mama, along with many avid and enthusiastic bird and nature lovers.

Nongsaya Lake, located around 9 kms from Namsai town, provides an opportunity for biodiversity protection. “Its surrounding environment has enormous potential for bird and butterfly conservation, as well as providing natural space for environmental education and pleasure,” said Mama, adding that the lake has the potential to contribute significantly to sustainable development and community engagement in ecosystem protection.

Nongsaya Lake, located in Jona, is surrounded by lush green forests and holds tremendous potential as a habitat for migratory water birds. With proper infrastructure and thoughtfully designed trekking routes, the lake and its surrounding forests have the potential to become a global bird watching destination, added Mama.

During the bird watch survey, 89 different bird species were recorded at the lake, which included theoriental darter and the lesser adjutant, the pale-chinned blue flycatcher, flossom-headed parakeet, yellow-bellied warbler, and chestnut-capped babbler in the forests. The researchers also documented the rare Assam pasa, highlighting the region’s ecological diversity.

Underscoring the importance of sustainable development of Namsai district, Mama, also a renowned state conservationist, said that the Nongsaya Lake ecosystem is rich in biodiversity and plays an important role in conservation of major watersheds. With proper development, the lake has the potential to attract ecotourism, enhance local livelihoods and assist environmental preservation projects. “The lake serves several functions,including conservation, sustainable fishing, recreation, and migratory bird sanctuary,” he added.

Mama informed that migratory birds provide an especially important role. “These species not only support the ecosystem, but also facilitate ecological health, which aids in conservation, planning and monitoring of the natural environment. The development of Nongsaya Lake as a green biodiversity region has the potential to significantly improve Namsai’s environmental and economic sustainability,” said the APBC president.