Keyi Panyor DA reaffirms commitment to community health

YACHULI, 9 Jul: The Keyi Panyor district administration has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing community health and strengthening service delivery through collaborative effort.

Chairing a meeting on immunization and health awareness here on Wednesday, Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta emphasized the importance of sustained health education and immunization drives, particularly in underserved areas, through collective efforts and institutional frameworks.

The meeting focused on improving inter-departmental coordination and enhancing strategies for public health outreach in the district.

DMO Biman Natung, senior medical officer(s), and representatives of the World Health Organization and NPSN attended the meeting.