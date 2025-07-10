Former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar killed in elephant attack

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: Former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar lost his life in an elephant attack on early Wednesday morning while walking from Namsang village to Deomali town in Tirap district, according to family sources.

He was 65 years old, and is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

Tirap Superintendent of Police Aditya, confirming the news, said that the former MLA was killed in an elephant attack when he was going from his village towards Deomali.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu mourned the death of Rajkumar, who had served as an MLA from the then Khonsa North Assembly Constituency between 1985 and 1990.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic passing of late Kapchen Rajkumar, former MLA from Tirap, who fell victim to a very unfortunate incident. His dedication to serving the community and his contributions to our society will always be remembered,” Khandu stated on social media.

“Rajkumar’s commitment to the welfare of the people and his relentless pursuit of progress for Tirap will leave a lasting legacy. It is a profound loss not only for his family and friends but for all those whose lives he touched through his work,” the chief minister added.

Born on 15 April, 1960, in Namsang village, Rajkumar was the son of Wangmei Rajkumar, a former acting chief of the village.

Rajkumar received his early schooling from Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottamnagar, Deomali, and later studied at Government Higher Secondary School, Khonsa.

He also undertook a commercial pilot training course at Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi.

His last rites will be conducted on Thursday at his native village, Namsang.

Khandu said that instructions have been issued for processing the ex gratia grant to support the bereaved family.

Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang, who represents Namsang constituency, also mourned his death.

Governor KT Parnaik also mourned Rajkumar’s untimely and tragic demise, and said that he was a dedicated social activist whose unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people of Tirap and his compassion for the people would always be remembered with respect and gratitude.

“In this moment of grief, I join my fellow Arunachalis in praying to the almighty to grant strength and solace to the bereaved family. I also pray for eternal peace of the departed soul,” the governor said in a message. (PTI, with input from Raj Bhavan)