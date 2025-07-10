Spear Corps felicitates herbal medicine practitioner Yanung Jamoh Lego

PASIGHAT, 9 Jul: Renowned herbal medicine practitioner and Padma Shri awardee Yanung Jamoh Lego was honoured on Wednesday at the Sigar military station here in East Siang district for her outstanding contributions in the field of indigenous knowledge system.

Lego was felicitated by the Spear Corps commanderwith a memento during a felicitation programme honouring her achievements.

Speaking on the occasion, Lego emphasized that nature holds the cure for most ailments. “The medicinal and healing properties of plants and herbs are a gift from Mother Nature to humankind,” she said, adding that “age-old traditional healing system is also an important component in wellness and healthcare system.”

She said that patients from various parts of the country visit her, and added that researchers and PhD scholars also avail of her expertise for academic and research works.

Born on 9 July, 1963, Lego has an MSc in agriculture from the Assam Agricultural University, and also served as a district agricultural officer, before retiring in 2023. She hails from Sika-Tode village in East Siang district, and credits her foray into the world of traditional herbal system to her father, a highly regarded traditional healer in the community, who introduced her to the world of traditional healing system since childhood.

Since 1995, Lego has treated thousands of patients using herbal remedies, and also founded an indigenous herbal heritage centre to promote medicinal plant conservation and awareness. (DIPRO)