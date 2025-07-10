Plantation drive for promoting eco-justice

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) organized a plantation programme at the Government Upper Primary School in C Sector here on Wednesday to promote eco-justice.

The event witnessed the participation of students, teaching staff, legal aid officials, and community members. Several saplings were planted within the school campus as part of the green initiative to raise awareness about environmental conservation, encourage active community participation in afforestation efforts, and

support sustainable ecological balance through eco-justice.

Officials from the APSLSA highlighted the significance of environmental protection as an essential component of access to justice, especially for marginalized communities who are most affected by ecological degradation.

The programme aimed to inspire young minds and the wider community to take active responsibility in preserving nature.