NABARD foundation day celebrated

ZIRO, Jul: The Lower Subansiri district development manager’s office of the NABARD celebrated the 44th foundation day of the NABARD with a tree plantation drive under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ at the Apex Bank’s Old Ziro branch on Saturday.

The event was organized by NABARD District Development Manager Dr Lalit Maurya, in collaboration with the Cooperation Department, Yachuli KVK, and Apex Bank.

As a symbolic tribute to motherhood and environmental stewardship, around 30 saplings were planted during the programme.