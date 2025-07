AALO, 18 Jul: The flying squad under the Cigarettesand Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) raided many shops and ghumties located within 100 yards of school campuses here in West Siang district and seized cigarettes and other tobacco products worth more than Rs 2.5 lakh on Friday.

The seized items were later disposed of in Hissam, in the presence of the magistrate, nodal officers, the Aalo PS OC, and other COTPA members.

The team was headed by Town Magistrate Jumkar Karbi. (DIPRO)