China begins construction of world’s biggest dam in Tibet

BEIJING, 19 Jul: China on Saturday formally started the construction of the USD 167.8 billion dam over the Yarlung Zangbo in Tibet, close to the india. border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Yarlung Zangbo is known as Siang in Arunachal and Brahmaputra in Assam.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced the start of the construction of the dam at a ground-breaking ceremony in the lower reaches of the river, in Nyingchi City, official media reported .

The ceremony took place at the dam site of Nyingchi’s Mainling hydropower station in the Tibet Autonomous Region, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The hydropower project, regarded as the biggest infrastructure project in the world, raised concerns in the lower riparian countries, India and Bangladesh.

The project will consist of five cascade hydropower stations, with a total investment estimated at around 1.2 trillion Yuan (about USD 167.8 billion), the report said.

According to a 2023 report, the hydropower station is expected to generate more than 300 billion kWh of electricity each year – enough to meet the annual needs of over 300 million people.

It will primarily deliver electricity for external consumption while also addressing local demand in Tibet, which China officially refers to as Xizang.

Representatives from various organisations, including the National Development and Reform Commission and the Power Construction Corporation of China and locals attended the ceremony, the report said. (PTI)