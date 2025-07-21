The worsening drug problem in Arunachal

Editor,

I write to you today with a deep sense of foreboding, and a chilling question echoing in my mind: Are we, in Arunachal Pradesh, truly on the cusp of becoming another ‘udta’ state, synonymous with a generation lost to the insidious grip of drug addiction?

The headlines, the police reports, the quiet despair in our communities – all point to an alarming reality we can no longer afford to ignore.

There are harrowing reports from Kerala, where the drug menace has escalated to a ‘national emergency’. We’ve heard how seemingly innocent candies and biscuits sold near schools are laced with hard drugs like MDMA and LSD, targeting children as young as 9 or 10. The stories of a 9th-grade boy sexually abusing his younger sister while intoxicated, or minors committing murder or a 9-year-old girl dying from an overdose – these are not distant tragedies. They are terrifying warnings. While I pray such that extreme horrors do not become our daily reality, the trajectory of drug abuse in Arunachal suggests that we are dangerously close to witnessing similar heart-wrenching scenarios.

The numbers don’t lie

The 2019 national survey already placed Arunachal among the top three or four states in India for all categories of substance abuse (as per the 2019 national survey on extent and pattern of substance use in India). This isn’t just a statistic; it’s a reflection of countless lives being derailed.

Arunachal’s drug battle

Just recently, a repeat offender was apprehended in Hapoli with a significant haul of heroin. In East Kameng this June, a massive 210 kg of ganja was seized, underscoring the sheer volume of illicit substances flowing through our state. And the success of Naharlagun police’s ‘Operation Dawn’ in 2024, which led to 91 arrests and the seizure of over 500 grams of heroin and 7 kg of ganja, while commendable, also reveals the widespread nature of the problem.

Even more unsettling is the recent arrest of a government employee with heroin under Operation Dawn 2.0 – a clear sign that the menace has infiltrated even our public institutions.

Our youths, the custodians of Arunachal’s future, are tragically vulnerable. Peer pressure, the allure of quick money and a lack of opportunities often push them into this dark abyss. They are not just consumers; they are often exploited as unwitting cogs in the drug distribution machinery used by peddlers who know that a young face draws less suspicion. This exploitation is a moral stain on our collective conscience.

Where the poison comes from

Our geographical location bordering the infamous Golden Triangle makes us a critical conduit for drug trafficking. Myanmar’s Kalaw and Tiddim regions are identified sources, and new entry points like Vijaynagar in Changlang district are emerging, facilitating the flow of drugs through our porous borders. Beyond external supply, the persistent problem of opium cultivation within Arunachal, particularly in Anjaw and Lohit districts, adds another layer to this complex crisis. And while we may not have direct evidence of the ‘Drug Lord of Asia’, Haji Salim, operating specifically on our land routes, his vast network and alleged ISI connections highlight the organized, international nature of the threat that looms over the entire Indian subcontinent, including our Northeast.

Yes, our police forces are fighting valiantly, and the efforts of organizations like Mother’s Vision, which has helped over 700 individuals battle addiction, are beacons of hope. The state’s ‘Arunachal against Substance’ campaign and the Psychoactive Substances Policy 2021 are crucial steps.

But are these efforts enough to stem a tide that threatens to become a tsunami? We need a comprehensive, multi-pronged offensive that leaves no stone unturned:

Ä Fortify our borders with unprecedented resolve: Beyond patrolling, we need advanced surveillance, intelligence-sharing with central agencies, and a zero-tolerance policy to choke every entry point for illicit drugs.

Ä Unleash the full force of law on peddlers: Those who profit from poisoning our children must face swift, uncompromising justice. Their networks must be dismantled, and their assets seized.

Ä Empower every citizen as a frontline defender: We need dynamic, culturally sensitive awareness campaigns that reach every village, every school, and every home. Parents and teachers must be equipped to recognize the subtle signs of addiction, understanding the insidious ways drugs are disguised.

Ä Expand accessible pathways to healing: Our de-addiction and rehabilitation centres require massive expansion and sustained funding. They must offer holistic support, including counselling, vocational training, and robust aftercare to truly help individuals reclaim their lives and prevent relapse.

Ä Invest in a future brighter than any high: Ultimately, we must address the root causes of vulnerability. This means creating meaningful educational, skill development and employment opportunities for our youths, giving them a sense of purpose and hope that far outweighs the fleeting allure of drugs.

This isn’t just a government problem; it’s our problem. It affects every family, every community in Arunachal.

Can we stand by and watch our future disappear, one young life at a time? Or will we rise together to protect our children and build a truly drug-free Arunachal?

I believe we can, and we must.

Karpop Riba