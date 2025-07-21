Miao set to host 42nd Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 20 Jul: A meeting with regard to developing the manau wang [festival ground] to host the 42nd Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi (SYMP) was held on Friday at the proposed celebration site in Miao Singpho village in Changlang district.

With Tai Khamti Singpho Council president Phup Yong Singpho on the chair, the Singpho community leaders of Miao administrative subdivision extended gratefulness to all concerned for giving them the opportunity to host the 42nd SYMP in Miao, the town where the poi was held for the very first time in 1985.

Following deliberations, it was unanimously resolved to develop the manau shadung [ceremonial pillars] on a war footing and host the 42nd Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi here and ensure replication of the success story.

A committee called Miao Shapawng Yawng Manau Wang Development Committee was formed to ensure smooth celebration of the festival.

To ensure hassle-free development of the manau wang and successful celebration of the 42nd SYMP, the Miao Shapawng Yawng Manau Wang Development Committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of initiating amicable dialogue with the villagers who share land boundary with the proposed manau wang site.

The committee will immediately form steering units to accelerate the pace of collecting donations.

In four months, architects Rajesh Gudung and Omiyo Ningda will develop

the concrete manau shadung, the size of which will be larger and taller than all other permanent shadungs in India.

For immediate commencement of the construction work, SDS vice president Pisi Suriya Singpho [Zauring) and Sikhang Zauing donated Rs 5 lakhs each, while Pisigam Singpho and Singpho Women Organizations India general secretary Pinna Kitnal Singpho donated Rs 1 lakh each. Singpho Youth Organization president Ligang Gumshong Mirip donated Rs 50,000. The total donation received on the very first day amounted to Rs 12,50,000.

As per the advice of local MLA Kamlung Mossang, a detailed project report for the manau wang, with all needed infrastructures, will be submitted to ensure allocation of funds at the earliest. Mossang inspected the festival ground and promised to support the Miao Shapawng Yawng Manau Wang Development Committee in all forms.

“By the grace of Shapawng Yawng, the entire Singpho people of India will stand up in unison for development of the manau wang and successfully celebrate the 42nd SYMP 2026 in Miao. I appeal to every Singpho to join us in developing the manau wang [festival ground], equipped with all needed infrastructures that will add a new dimension in the beautification of the historic town of Miao,” development committee president Jowkhong Singpho said.